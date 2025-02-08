Watch CBS News
Winter weather advisory issued for Chicago area, parts of Indiana. Here's what to expect

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Winter weather alert issued for Chicago area, parts of Indiana
Winter weather alert issued for Chicago area, parts of Indiana 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for the Chicago area and parts of Indiana on Saturday. 

We are in for messy weather that'll range from drizzle to icing to some snow to the north. The precip moves in after about 8 a.m. from the far southwest to the northeast. It'll be set up in the Chicago metro area after 10 a.m. The main cause for concern is between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. 

The National Weather Service issued advisories for La Salle County, IL, Newton County, IN, Kankakee County, IL, Jasper County, IN, Grundy County, IL. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cook County, IL, DuPage County, IL, Kane County, IL, McHenry County, IL, Kendall County, IL, Lake County, IL, Lake County, IN, Will County, IL, Porter County, IN, De Kalb County, IL. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and for La Porte County, IN, from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A tiny snow accumulation to the far north, a glaze of ice across much of the area, and the chance for more of an ice buildup to the south and Northwest Indiana with about .10" inches of ice. Untreated surfaces could cause problems for cars and people.  

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Precipitation moving across the area will bring some rain, freezing rain, and the chance for a little snow to the north. A glaze of ice can make for slippery travel. Ice accumulation of about .10" is possible. High of 33. NW wind 15 to 20.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low of 21.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and 30.

