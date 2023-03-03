Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain and snow are on the way. Here's what you can expect.

A winter storm warning is in effect from noon to 10 p.m. for areas south of Chicago into northwest Indiana. Chicago is under a winter weather advisory.

Rain is expected to move in from the south and change over to heavy snow by the afternoon. From noon to 5 p.m., heavy wet snow arrives.

Areas south of Chicago and northwest Indiana could get up to 7 inches of snow.

Areas near the city could see 1 to 4 inches of snow.

High winds could lead to power outages and down tree branches.

Precipitation clears out by night.