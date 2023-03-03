Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain and snow are on the way. Here's what you can expect.
A winter storm warning is in effect from noon to 10 p.m. for areas south of Chicago into northwest Indiana. Chicago is under a winter weather advisory.
Rain is expected to move in from the south and change over to heavy snow by the afternoon. From noon to 5 p.m., heavy wet snow arrives.
Areas south of Chicago and northwest Indiana could get up to 7 inches of snow.
Areas near the city could see 1 to 4 inches of snow.
High winds could lead to power outages and down tree branches.
Precipitation clears out by night.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.