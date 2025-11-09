Chicago Winter Storm Warning Sunday, Monday forecasts heavy snow in Cook County, Northwest Indiana and along lakefront

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Sunday and into Monday as an unseasonable snow storm could drop more than a foot of lake-effect snow in some places and create extremely hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.

Some snowflakes are forecast to fall off-and-on during the day Sunday, but the strongest parts of the storm with the heaviest snowfall will start later in the day.

The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through noon Monday for the entirety of Cook County, as well as eastern Will County, Kankakee County, and through 6 p.m. Monday for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Intense lake-effect snow bands will move onshore and intensify after 9 p.m. Sunday. Near whiteout conditions will be seen at times through the night and into Monday morning.

Northwest winds of 35 mph could bring whiteout conditions and hazardous travel, and even thundersnow getting into Sunday night.

Travel conditions near the lake will be next to impossible where the intense bands form into the Monday morning rush. People are urged to stay home if at all possible or take public transportation to stay off the roads.

Snowfall rates of 3 inches per hour are possible. Snow totals of 8 to 12 inches are expected in areas where lake effect snow plumes form. In areas where they linger, localized totals could be much higher, topping out at 12 to 18 inches — or 1 to 1.5 feet — at the edge of Lake Michigan.