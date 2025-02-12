Winter storm causes spinouts on Chicago area expressways, necessitates big cleanup elsewhere

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The snowstorm that socked the Chicago area Wednesday caused some crashes and spinouts on the roads — particularly in Chicago's north suburbs.

On the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Wednesday afternoon, a number of cars were seen in ditches off the road near Touhy Avenue, and a semi-trailer truck was involved in a crash with a sport-utility vehicle. This was one of many instances on Chicago area expressways in which semi-trucks were involved in accidents due to the snow.

Meanwhile, six cars spun out on I-294 alone within a period of 10 minutes.

Tow trucks were out in force, as were Illinois Department of Transportation plow trucks — which pretreated the roads so that mostly wet snow was on the ground as the afternoon rush began.

However, the roads as a whole were not especially clogged or treacherous during the afternoon rush, as a lot of people stayed home Wednesday.

Crews struggle to keep roads clear in Lake Forest

On surface streets, cleanup in some areas hit hard by the snow is expected to last a couple of days. One such area is Lake Forest, where crews late Wednesday were already preparing for the second snowstorm coming this weekend.

Repeatedly in Lake Forest Wednesday, very light waves of snow would pick up significantly throughout day. Thus, as fast as crews went in to plow, the roads got blanketed again in a matter of minutes.

Visibility was near zero.

The result was a stop-and-go situation for drivers, who were in most cases using caution and slowing down. But there were still spin outs, where some vehicles are simply not equipped to travel on the slush-covered roadways.

The Lake Forest Public Works Department said it had about 10 plows on the roads as of 4 p.m., focusing on main streets and city parking lots. The department also had about 20 workers dispersed in the area clearing sidewalks and maintaining city buildings.

Late Wednesday, Lake Forest Public Works said the best way for the community to help was to stay home. Crews said the last thing they need is for someone to get stuck in the snowy conditions and then cause an obstruction where their workers can't get through.

"We'll have 35 crew members in after 1 a.m. taking care of all the priorities around Lake Forest," said Matt Brugoni, street supervisor for the City of Lake Forest. "We are looking at an additional couple inches Friday into Saturday, so then we'll do a full cleanup of downtown and the whole town Saturday night into Sunday morning."

Meanwhile in nearby Highland Park, the snow was ruthless at times — coming down at such a rapid pace that it also hindered cleanup efforts.

The snow also put a dent in foot traffic at some of the small businesses in town.

Drybar Louys Salon saw a lot of hair appointment cancellations and ended up closing early.

"It's kind of bad for the business. We're closing early. We were supposed to close at 5, but we're closing at 2 today," said Sabah Namato, owner of Drybar Louys Salon.

Food-related businesses were banking on takeout and delivery orders, and kids being out of school.

"Today, I thought with the schools closed, we would get some kids running around—instead of coming in at 3:30 and 4 after school, I thought they would be a little earlier today," said Kevin Roth, owner New York Slices pizzeria. "So far, it's been kind of slow, but it's going to pick up."

"Listen, this is Chicago, like I mentioned, and this should be par for the course in February," said Jake Melle, general manager of Barnyard Grill.

Snow less than expected in Elgin

In Elgin, CBS News Chicago caught up with some Kane County crews plowing Randall Road.

On the clock since 11 a.m., the Kane County crews said the roads they saw were clear, there were no accidents, and the snow was less than expected.

"Not that big a deal. This is just normal Chicago weather," said driver Gary McCoy. "We really haven't had any bad weather all year, so this is kind of the first little bit of hint of snow."

But some drivers said they were concerned by what they experienced --

"They 're very slippery," said Sylvia Baltierrez. "My car was not stopping."

Marcos Felix said it was a "little nasty" on the roads and he thought of just staying home, but he didn't.

"I'm just going home now, and with the rest of the afternoon, I'll stay warm," said Felix.

In St. Charles, officials said they rely on their drivers' experience — and police street cameras — to know where slick spots are creeping up.

"Since they're out patrolling 24/7, they cue us in. If it's something that pops up unexpected, you know this one, we're kind of ready and waiting for it," said St. Charles Public Works Manager AJ Reineking. "A lot of different tactics go into it."

McCoy said those with the option of staying home were best advised to do so.

But while some were worried about clearing snow in Chicago's west and northwest suburbs Wednesday, others were creating it. The snow guns were on for the ski slopes at Bartlett's Villa Olivia.

"Loved it," said Villa Olivia Supt. Bobby Pierobon. "Bring on the snow."

The resort said it creates snow anytime it's cold enough, and expects the winter storm will drive big crowds to the slopes this President's Day weekend.

Some of the crews who talked to CBS News Chicago said they expected they would be out maintaining in current conditions, and then in cleanup mode until about midnight Wednesday night.

The snowstorm also had a significant effect on Chicago's airports. As of 6 p.m., 960 flights were delayed at O'Hare International Airport, with 102 cancellations.

At Midway International Airport, there were 108 flights delayed and 41 canceled.

In total, nearly 3 to 6 inches of snowfall is possible once the storm is over, with higher amounts near the lakeshore due to lake-effect. Lower amounts also possible for our southern zones including Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.