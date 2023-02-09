Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois now has another millionaire to add to the list. This comes after someone matched all five numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dundee & Sanders BP gas station, located at 4095 Dundee Rd. in Northbrook.

It's the second time this year an Illinois player has won $1 million or more playing Mega Millions, according to Illinois Lottery.

Here are the winning numbers in case you need to check your tickets twice: 9-15-46-55-57

The owner of the gas station Ratti Singh believes the winner might be one of his regulars.

"I have owned this store for over 25 years and know almost everyone that shops here, so I have a good feeling that it's one of my regular lottery players, at least I hope so," he said.

His business will receive a 1% bonus, or $10,000, for selling the ticket.

What will he do with the bonus?

"I haven't figured out what I'm going to do with the bonus, but I will definitely use a portion of the money to celebrate with my dedicated employees, and then the rest will most likely go back into my business," added Singh.

Winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Friday night. The jackpot is worth an estimated $50 million.