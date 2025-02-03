Watch CBS News
Winning $650K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Chicago Loop newsstand, lottery officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $650,000 was sold at a newsstand in the Loop last month, according to lottery officials.  

The business, the Headline Newsstand, located inside the lobby of 2 N. LaSalle Street, sold the ticket for the Thursday, Jan. 30 midday drawing.

The ticket matched all five numbers: 13,15,19,33 and 42.

"I sold the winning ticket!" said employee Khadija Jiwani. "It was bought by one of our regular customers, so she is probably an employee near the building. I'm looking forward to seeing her this week and congratulating her."

The employee goes on to say the player wrote the numbers down on a piece of paper and asked for the ticket with those exact numbers. 

The store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $6,500.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to redeem their prize. Players are also encouraged to write their names on the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

