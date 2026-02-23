Winning $1.5 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Harvard, Illinois, over weekend

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.5 million was sold at a convenience store in McHenry County over the weekend.

The winning ticket for Saturday evening's drawing was sold at Chemung Country Store at 24102 IL-173 in Harvard, Illinois.

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 28, 31, 43.

The store's co-owner, Mark Smith, said they're hoping the winner is one of their loyal customers. He said the store has sold some winning tickets before, but this is the biggest thus far.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a 1% bonus of the prize, or $11,500. Smith said he plans to reinvest the prize back into the business and also reward his staff.

"We'll put most of it back into operations and improvements, but we also plan to reward our staff in recognition of their dedication and excellent customer service," he said.

The winner will have until Feb. 21, 2027, to claim their prize. Winners are advised to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to redeem.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., and jackpots starting at $100,000.

Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.