Suburban Chicago homeowner exchanges gunfire with suspects trying to steal car

Three people who attempted to steal a car in Winnetka exchanged gunfire with the homeowner early Monday.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the homeowner confronted the three suspects in the 400 block of Sheridan Road.

During the encounter, the homeowner exchanged gunfire with one of the offenders, Winnetka police said. No one was injured in this exchange.

Two suspects fled in an unknown vehicle, and one offender fled on foot.

Police closed Sheridan Road between Willow Road and Ash Street to investigate.

Investigators were working on descriptions of the suspects.

The Memorial Day Parade and Observance will proceed as scheduled, with ample police and security presence.

According to the police department's 2022 annual report, the village reported 17 car thefts in 2022, up from just 2 in 2021. The numbers for 2023 were not immediately available.