Winners of first Cook County 2024 marriage license to be announced Wednesday

Cook County Clerk's Office will hold drawing for first 2024 marriage license

Cook County Clerk's Office will hold drawing for first 2024 marriage license

Cook County Clerk's Office will hold drawing for first 2024 marriage license

CHICAGO (CBS) – One lucky Cook County couple will find out if they can tell their family they'll be the first couple to be married in 2024.

The Cook County Clerk's Office will be live-streaming the ballot drawing at 10 a.m. for its annual first marriage contest.

The deadline for couples to enter was Tuesday.

Winners will exchange vows at the first marriage ceremony on Jan. 2.

They'll also get a gourmet dinner box, a wine basket, cheesecake, a dance lesson, a cooking lesson, and tickets to a comedy show.