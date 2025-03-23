Winners of the 45th Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle race in Chicago

BOA Shamrock Shuffle is back for its 45th year

The 45th annual Shamrock Shuffle kicked off the unofficial start to the outdoor running season Sunday morning.

Thousands of runners hit the pavement at 8:30 a.m., starting in Grant Park and making their way around the Loop.

Each year, the race brings out new and returning participants.

Deena Kastor, the 2005 winner and record holder of the Shuffle, has participated in the race for the past 20 years. She says she loves coming to Chicago for its two big running events.

"I'm a native Californian, but I love coming to Chicago twice a year for the shuffle and for the marathon itself," she said. "This is a sporting town. Chicago is all about sports, the best sports fans in the world, and this race represents the greater good of that."

This year, one runner managed to hold on to their title for the second year in a row.

Winners of the 8K men, women, non-binary, and wheelchair races

Men and all 8K runners:

Gable Sieperda comes out on top at 22:52. He finishes with an average pace of 04:36.

Women:

Last year's winner, Amy Davis Green, takes the title once again, shaving seconds off her previous record of 25:54. She finishes at 25:31 with an average pace of 05:08.

Non-binary:

Steven Bugarin with the time 28:27 with an average pace of 05:44.

Men wheelchair:

The 2023 winner, Angelo Perez, is back on top after finishing second last year. He finishes at 50:06 with an average pace of 10:05.

Women wheelchair:

Samantha Schroth with the time of 30:47.

More results are available on the Shamrock Shuffle website.