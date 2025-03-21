Windy and warmer on Friday in Chicago

Watch CBS News
By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

A calm and mild finish to the week in Chicago. 

Gusty winds build from the south on Friday, giving temperatures a boost to the 50s. Passing rain showers are possible into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the 30s. 

Dry weather continues Saturday night into early Sunday. Building rain on Sunday morning gives way to breezy and wet conditions for the afternoon. 

There is the possibility of rain and snow on Monday morning. 

A brief rain or snow shower is possible, but the focus will be on the colder air settling in for Monday, with highs in the 40s. Temperatures recover back to the 50s for the rest of the week.  

