Watch CBS News

Police rescue elderly woman from fire in Willow Springs

/ CBS Chicago

Elderly woman rescued from Willow Springs house fire 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Willow Springs police officers rushed into a burning home overnight to save an elderly woman.

As police and fire crews worked to contain the blaze in the 8100 block of Scenic Lane, an elderly woman who uses a walker was trapped on the second floor.

Willow Springs police officer Anthony Vosicky helped bring the woman to safety.

"Great adrenaline. You didn't think about the rescue. I just thought about going in there, of course, and making sure everybody is safe," he said.

Police also rescued the family's dog from the home. Everyone is expected to be okay.

First published on March 21, 2022 / 11:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.