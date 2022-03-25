Watch CBS News

Willie Wilson calls for local lawmakers to suspend gas tax

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two gas giveaways, businessman Willie Wilson is now pushing local lawmakers to suspend the gas tax.

In a statement Wilson says he is calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle to temporarily suspend the gas tax and provide advance relief for struggling families.

He goes on to say he witnessed first-hand people waiting in long lines to receive $50 in free gas.

The need is great and will become greater as gas prices continue to rise. Wilson says he may do another giveaway but didn't provide information on when it will take place. 

March 25, 2022

