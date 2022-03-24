Willie Wilson's $1 million gas giveaway kicks off Thursday morning; street closures reported throughout city and suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson the giveaway of $1 million in gas Thursday morning.
Each driver who comes to 50 participating gas stations in the city and suburbs will receive $50 worth of free gasoline until $1 million worth has been dispensed.
CBS 2's Marissa Parra is live in North Center where cars are parked, waiting for the giveaway a few hours early. In Harvey, where CBS 2's Meredith Barack is reporting, a police presence already cleared a line of cars.
A total of 19 of the 50 participating gas stations are within the city of Chicago. The others are spread throughout the suburbs – in areas where Wilson said he heard from people interested in a giveaway.
At the last gas giveaway in Chicago on Thursday, March 17 – at which Wilson gave $200,000 worth of gas away – the lines of cars waiting created a chaotic scene.
The sheer number of cars that waited in line for hours caused aldermen to complain it was preventing kids in the area from getting to school and even ambulances from getting through.
Safety measures in the city and suburbs are being put in place to prevent the lines. Cars could not line up until 6:30 a.m., but that did not stopping drivers Thursday morning.
Suburbs reported long lines and traffic congestion. Evanston police reported long lines just before 5:45 a.m.
Rosemont Public Safety is warning residents of "heavy traffic" at River and Higgins roads due to the giveaway at the Mobil gas station.
Oak Lawn prepared with street closures. Oak Lawn police confirmed 109th and 110th streets will be closed at Pulaski Road and Keeler Avenue and Tripp Ave will be closed at 111th Street.
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued the following full list guidelines:
- There will be one entry and exit point at each station with 12-15 volunteers from Dr. Wilson's staff along with a site leader providing direction.
- Locations will close normal operations at 6:30 a.m. to prepare for the event.
- Motorists are advised to line up no more than 30 minutes prior to the event start at 7 a.m. Instructions for lining up will be provided at each site.
- Each vehicle will receive a sticker indicating position in line. Note: vehicles will not be allowed to line-up overnight, and all must have a sticker in order to receive the free gas.
- Each station will be allotted $50 per car and can expect up to 400 cars per location. Estimated time is 4-5 hours. Note: this could differ per station.
- 2 Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at each location to assist with flow and impacts from heavy traffic.
- CPD will also assist TCAs at each location within the district it's located to ensure public safety and the free flow of traffic.
- No gas cans or other containers allowed.
for more features.