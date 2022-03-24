Willie Wilson's $1 million gas giveaway kicks off Thursday morning; street closures reported throughout city and suburbs

Willie Wilson's $1 million gas giveaway kicks off Thursday morning with new safety measures in place

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson the giveaway of $1 million in gas Thursday morning.

Each driver who comes to 50 participating gas stations in the city and suburbs will receive $50 worth of free gasoline until $1 million worth has been dispensed.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra is live in North Center where cars are parked, waiting for the giveaway a few hours early. In Harvey, where CBS 2's Meredith Barack is reporting, a police presence already cleared a line of cars.

#GASGIVEAWAY: Things are already heating up at BP on Western and Irving Park, one of 19 Chicago gas stations participating We’re live now on @cbschicago and online https://t.co/yoUtMsUl5A pic.twitter.com/R5OqkIMLZa — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) March 24, 2022

A total of 19 of the 50 participating gas stations are within the city of Chicago. The others are spread throughout the suburbs – in areas where Wilson said he heard from people interested in a giveaway.

At the last gas giveaway in Chicago on Thursday, March 17 – at which Wilson gave $200,000 worth of gas away – the lines of cars waiting created a chaotic scene.

The sheer number of cars that waited in line for hours caused aldermen to complain it was preventing kids in the area from getting to school and even ambulances from getting through.

Safety measures in the city and suburbs are being put in place to prevent the lines. Cars could not line up until 6:30 a.m., but that did not stopping drivers Thursday morning.

Suburbs reported long lines and traffic congestion. Evanston police reported long lines just before 5:45 a.m.

Good morning @CityofEvanston. Traffic congestion is affecting Green Bay Road between Emerson and Simpson. The line for the gas giveaway event has extended to Simpson and will soon reach McCormick. Plan an alternate route.@WGNtraffic @WBBM1059Traffic @TotalTrafficCHI — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 24, 2022

Rosemont Public Safety is warning residents of "heavy traffic" at River and Higgins roads due to the giveaway at the Mobil gas station.

❗️TRAFFIC ALERT❗️

Heavy traffic at River Rd and Higgins Rd due to the Gas Giveaway at the Mobil Gas Station. Please use alternate routes if possible. Officers will be out directing traffic, please use caution.#TrafficAlert #Rosemont #RPSD pic.twitter.com/kQdZXvmfBN — RosemontPublicSafety (@RSMTpolicefire) March 24, 2022

Oak Lawn prepared with street closures. Oak Lawn police confirmed 109th and 110th streets will be closed at Pulaski Road and Keeler Avenue and Tripp Ave will be closed at 111th Street.

Traffic Alert

Participants in the free gas giveaway at 11040 S. Pulaski today will only be allowed to enter the gas station from the south bound curb lane of Pulaski Rd. 109th and 110th streets will be closed at Pulaski and Keeler Ave and Tripp Ave will be closed at 111th St. — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) March 24, 2022

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued the following full list guidelines:

There will be one entry and exit point at each station with 12-15 volunteers from Dr. Wilson's staff along with a site leader providing direction.

Locations will close normal operations at 6:30 a.m. to prepare for the event.

Motorists are advised to line up no more than 30 minutes prior to the event start at 7 a.m. Instructions for lining up will be provided at each site.

Each vehicle will receive a sticker indicating position in line. Note: vehicles will not be allowed to line-up overnight, and all must have a sticker in order to receive the free gas.

Each station will be allotted $50 per car and can expect up to 400 cars per location. Estimated time is 4-5 hours. Note: this could differ per station.

2 Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at each location to assist with flow and impacts from heavy traffic.

CPD will also assist TCAs at each location within the district it's located to ensure public safety and the free flow of traffic.

No gas cans or other containers allowed.