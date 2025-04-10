Man found guilty of threatening to kill former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

A Michigan man has been convicted of threatening to kill former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn't reduce crime in the city in 2022.

William Kohles, 44, of Grand Rapids, was found guilty of two counts of threatening a public official on Thursday, following a bench trial at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse last month.

Prosecutors have said Kohles sent Lightfoot a message through the city's official website in September 2022, threatening to shoot her in the head if she didn't reduce violent crime in Chicago.

"I have a bullet with your name on it. I guarantee it will go straight through your m***********g head," he wrote, according to court documents. "I will turn around and shoot your f*****g black ass myself."

Lightfoot, who testified against Kohles at his bench trial, released a statement Thursday saying she was "relieved and grateful" that Kohles was convicted.

"His death threat to me was direct, vile and replete with racist and misogynistic language. He wanted to cause me to be afraid, to worry about the safety of myself and my family. And now, thanks to the hard work of the Chicago Police Department and the State's Attorney, he will be held accountable," Lightfoot said. "The verdict is a relief, but it doesn't erase the fact that this defendant and way too many others of his ilk think it is open season to threaten the lives of those in public service. This has to stop. The defendant's actions and countless others are a threat to our democracy."

Kohles faces up to 5 years in prison for each count of threatening Lightfoot. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.