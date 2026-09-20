Wiener's Circle promises free hot dogs if Colston Loveland scores 2 TD's in Bears-Vikings game

The Wiener's Circle is at it again with another promise of free food depending on the Chicago Bears game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

In a post on X, the popular hot dog stand said, "If Colston Loveland scores 2 TDs tomorrow, then get in line tuesday and land your love on another free (hot dog) Chicago."

The Wiener's Circle made good on their promise twice last season.

The first was after Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made four touchdown passes against the Dallas Cowboys in September. The second was thanks to head coach Ben Johnson, who took his shirt off following the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The restaurant also held a special look-alike contest earlier this year in search of Williams' doppelganger.

The Bears take on the Vikings at Soldier Field at noon.