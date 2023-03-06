Watch CBS News
Widow of fallen Chicago police officer says his killing leaves a 'hopeless void'

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – As family and friends prepare to say goodbye to a Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty, the community is supporting his family.

The widow of Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso posted photos on Facebook and wrote of her partner, "You dedicated your life doing what you loved most, every day you went to work with a smile from ear to ear … You leave a hopeless void in our hearts."

A GoFundMe started by Vásquez Lasso's family has already raised more than $80,000.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 5:18 PM

