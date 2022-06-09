'Why are they doing this': Barrington families upset Pride flags stolen five times, fear thefts could turn dangerous

Barrington families upset about Pride flags stolen five times, fear the theft could turn dangerous

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Pride month, Pride flags are disappearing in suburban Lake County have families on edge.

They worry someone in their own community is stealing the flags and sending a message to the LGBTQ families who live there.

Only on 2, Marissa Perlman has more from the fed up families, and why they worry this petty theft could turn dangerous.

Not once, not twice, but five times, a flag was stolen from a private park in Barrington. Families now hope the new one put up lasts for more than a couple of hours.

It's a private beach in Barrington proper and it's has been an oasis and an outlet for the families who live there.

"It's safe. It's a place where you can raise your kids."

But there's something murky in the water, clouding this otherwise safe space. It didn't make it 24 hours flying, after a Pride month party at the park on Saturday.

Five of their personal Pride flags have been stolen from the flag pole. They disappeared on five separate occasions.

"It's stealing. Five times seems like a lot to me."

Kelly Gunderson said her family got permission from the community board to fly the flag, as long as the American flag stays, the Pride flag can too.

For her, this is about more than petty theft.

"It's about we don't have to hide who we are. Because it's 2022, and we shouldn't be having these conversations, but here we are."

It isn't an isolated incident either. A mailbox with a rainbow flag on it was defaced and other Pride paraphernalia has been stolen from private property.

Dee Heffernan who has lived here for seven years said this has forced a tough conversation with her kids.

"They're appalled," Heffernan said. "Who is doing this? Why are they doing this?"

And now she's concerned whoever this thief is could be dangerous to the LGTBQ families who there here.

"I can't let my kids go down this street because somebody may be around trying to cause trouble."

The beach is protected by cameras, but the board said the camera pointed at the flag was vandalized and isn't working.

"I hate to say it, if this was the American flag being vandalized, we would have cameras fixed the next day."

No one has been identified as the person responsible. These families have filed a report with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the community board. The board president said they've approved the repair of the cameras and lights in the park and supplies have been ordered.

They hope to fix the issue soon.