Grand opening of Go Green Community Fresh Market has Englewood residents excited

Opening Of New Go Green Community Fresh Market Has Englewood Residents Excited

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new grocery store is bringing hope to the Englewood community, and its grand opening Monday came with emotions for hundreds of residents.

CBS 2's Steven Graves talked to some who say their first visit certainly will not be their last.

Ziamiah Akil was quite happy to be one of the first in line at the Go Green Community Fresh Market, at 1208 W. 63rd St. at Racine Avenue. She was eager to talk about what was in her basket - bean pie, salmon, lamb.

"My mom loves lamb, and it's hard to find lamb," Akil said.

The food, she said is just as delightful as its surroundings.

"It's really nice. Very nice to see a store in the neighborhood that's of this quality," Akil said. "I'm getting goose pimples just thinking about it!"

The community-run grocery store now a reality after more than two decades of planning - hiring local, and sourcing local food and produce.

On Tuesday, the store officially opened its doors to the people for whom it is meant.

South Sider Imam Seth Ibrahim thinks it is an idea that needs to grow stronger roots around 63rd and Racine - an added option in an area starved for healthy choices.

"Englewood is in need of more businesses that are constructive, considerate, and responsive to what the needs are," Ibrahim said.

And with the new store being part of a bigger revitalization on South Racine Avenue, people say they will keep coming back above any other competition simply because it's local.

"I will come here rather than go somewhere else just to show my support," Ibrahim said.

"It's beautiful. It's fresh. It's a new breath of fresh air," said Ricardo Roberts Jr.

It is indeed a vision come to life with the hopes of a fruitful future.