Whitney Young High School principal Joyce Kenner announces retirement after 27 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whitney M. Young Magnet High School principal Joyce D. Kenner announced Wednesday that she is retiring after 27 years.

Kenner also served as an assistant principal at the Near West Side school for five years before taking over as principal. She has overseen more than 1,000 performances and activities, and 13,000 students have graduated during her tenure at the helm.

"Honestly, I do not think anyone can ever say their job was more fulfilling than mine. It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime," Kenner wrote. "It is impossible for me to name the many accolades our school has received over the years. With so many success stories, I have also had to deal with many controversial and challenging issues; but I have always believed something good comes out of something bad."

As listed on the school's website, Kenner is credited with the computerization of school functions, an increase in the average ACT score to 28.0, and an increase in Black and Latino participation in the school's advanced placement program, among other achievements.