White Sox work out ahead of opening day, are excited despite limited expectations

The Chicago White Sox can finally put last year's hellish 121 losses behind them Thursday when they get the 2025 season started against the Los Angeles Angels.

After six weeks of spring training and Cactus League play in Arizona, the team returned to Rate Field on Wednesday for a pre-opening-day workout.

The White Sox may be low on expectations, but there was still excitement as they got set to open a new season. Among those excited was pitcher Sean Burke, who was named their opening-day starter.

"Honestly, I was speechless," Burke said. "You know, it's just such a big honor."

It has been quite the journey for Burke, who only had a minor league invite to camp last year after an injury-plagued 2023 season.

"At first, that was hard for me—definitely dealing with, you know, the lack of success, and then just the arm troubles that went along with it," said Burke, "but I definitely think I'm better going through that, and any, you know, adversity or troubles I run into up here won't be new to me."

On a team lacking stars, Luis Robert Jr. could still be one. Robert said he honestly didn't expect to still be here to start the season.

General Manager Chris Getz appreciates how Robert has handled the trade rumors.

"We're really happy where he's at, and how he approached spring training, how he's performing—and expect him to perform at a very high level," Getz said. "We're going to support Louie, and I know that oftentimes, he gets asked questions whether, you know, he's going to be traded. But I've been really impressed with how he's been able to remain focused on his craft."

Robert worked out with four-time All-Star Juan Soto in the offseason, saying his big takeaway was the importance of plate discipline.

Robert struck out in a career-worst 33% of his plate appearances last year.