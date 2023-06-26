White Sox Luis Robert Jr. named A.L. Player of the Week for offensive output

CHICAGO (CBS) – The White Sox were going for a third-straight win in Anaheim on Monday, but a big reason the team won its last two games against the Red Sox was Luis Robert Jr.

The centerfielder was named the American League Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Over the last six games, Robert has batted .444 with four home runs, five RBI and six runs scored, two of those homers that came in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Robert Jr. has 21 total home runs so far this season, good for second in the American League, trailing Shoheih Ohtani's 25.

"What he does out there is not easy to do," said White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. "And he does it with ease. He plays the game with ease and then on the offensive side, we've talked about it over and over again, if he hits pitches in the strike zone, he's gonna do unbelievable damage."