White Sox pitchers Liam Hendriks, Mike Clevinger to become free agents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not unexpected, but the White Sox have declined pitcher Liam Hendriks' $15 million option for next season.

They still will pay him the money deferred over 10 years.

Hendriks is expected to miss most of the 2024 season after having Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old native of Perth, Australia native had a 5.40 ERA in five games before leaving with the injury that required the surgery.

Hendriks joined the Sox in 2021, and was known from the beginning for his charismatic personality – as he talked about passions such as his love of Legos, heavy metal, and young adult fictions, and has use of a tarot card reader.

In January, Hendriks announced he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. After multiple rounds of chemotherapy, he announced in April that he was cancer-free.

Meanwhile, pitcher Mike Clevinger declined a mutual option with the Sox. Last season was his first with the White Sox, and he had a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts, according to MLB.com. He had a $10 million option in his contract.

Both Hendriks and Clevinger will become free agents.

For the Cubs, Cody Bellinger declined a mutual option, making him a free agent too. The Cubs will have some serious competition to sign the NL comeback player of the year.