Watch CBS News
Sports

White Sox pitchers Liam Hendriks, Mike Clevinger to become free agents

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not unexpected, but the White Sox have declined pitcher Liam Hendriks' $15 million option for next season.

They still will pay him the money deferred over 10 years.

Hendriks is expected to miss most of the 2024 season after having Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old native of Perth, Australia native had a 5.40 ERA in five games before leaving with the injury that required the surgery.

Hendriks joined the Sox in 2021, and was known from the beginning for his charismatic personality – as he talked about passions such as his love of Legos, heavy metal, and young adult fictions, and has use of a tarot card reader.

In January, Hendriks announced he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. After multiple rounds of  chemotherapy, he announced in April that he was cancer-free.

Meanwhile, pitcher Mike Clevinger declined a mutual option with the Sox. Last season was his first with the White Sox, and he had a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts, according to MLB.com. He had a $10 million option in his contract.

Both Hendriks and Clevinger will become free agents.

For the Cubs, Cody Bellinger declined a mutual option, making him a free agent too. The Cubs will have some serious competition to sign the NL comeback player of the year.

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 10:51 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.