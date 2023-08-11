White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks hopeful for return after Tommy John surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) – White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks is talking for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this month.

He's actually hopeful the surgery can help an elbow that's been bothering him for years. As CBS 2's Jori Parys reported, being hopeful is nothing knew for him.

Hendriks is no stranger to defying the odds.

He went 2-0 with one save this season just six months after a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis. The 34-year-old is approaching a 10 to 14-month recovery period from Tommy John surgery with the same positive attitude.

"I know that the regular timelines are anywhere from 12 to 15 months for getting back now," he said. "The lower end of that, if I push it ... 13 months will be around Sept. 2 I think and I think depending on what happens contract-wise, who knows if I'll need that little showcase at the end of the season to be able to get a job."

While this season hasn't gone to plan for the White Sox, Hendriks isn't worried about the future of the clubhouse or there being any issues with the team's culture.

"Athletes tend to have some egos on them," he said. "So you got 26 guys with somewhat inflated egos, myself included, and you're always gonna butt heads. I mean, I have different philosophical views on the way the clubhouse should be than other guys. But now, hopefully, we can take the egos aside. We can get to a point where now we're pushing for next year."

The Sox have a $15 million club option for Hendriks in 2024, which means he could be a free agent this offseason. Hendriks said he would like to stay with the White Sox and hopes that he's pitching at 40 years old.