White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech Is Healthy And Eager To Prove Himself This Season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox are expected to bring back veteran infielder Elvis Andrus on a 1-year deal, likely to play 2nd base. Michael Kopech is hoping to be back at full strength on the mound.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris is at Camelback Ranch, where Kopech is feeling good after battling a lingering knee issue last year.

"Ultimately It was not a major surgery that was a bit of a time consumption right. for the most part I feel comfortable on it. i just have to get back to being explosive and being myself again," says Michael Kopech

Judging from Pedro Grifol's evaluation, Sox starter Michael Kopech is right on schedule in his comeback from offseason knee surgery.

"He's in a good spot physically, mentally. today was a really good day for him. he had a really good bullpen. we're excited about that," says Pedro Grifol, White Sox Manager

"We have something to prove, to ourselves to our fans to the league. It's about coming together and doing the little things right," adds Kopech.

This injury was a blip compared to the Tommy John surgery that forced Kopech to miss all of 2019. Grifol says he's planning to start Kopech in the second series. After a four-game series with Houston. That lines him up to start the home opener.