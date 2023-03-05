White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not be suspended following abuse allegations investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not be suspended following a Major League investigation into alleged domestic violence. The White Sox only found out about the allegations after his signing.

Clevinger was accused of domestic violence and child abuse by Olivia Finestead, the mother of his 10-month-old daughter.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement Sunday.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger. The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations. As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards' recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation.

The White Sox issued the following response:

The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter. We accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner's Office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter.

And the MLBPA issued a statement on behalf of Clevinger:

I am pleased the Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB's investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.

Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox back in December.