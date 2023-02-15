White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger reports to Spring Training amid probe into abuse claims

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) – It was report day on Wednesday for the Chicago White Sox pitchers and catchers at Spring Training, but a dark cloud hangs over the opening of camp for the South Siders as one of their big free agent signings joined his team despite being under investigation.

CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris caught up with the team.

Every pitcher and catcher reported on time at Camelback Ranch for the White Sox. Pedro Grifol's first day managing at Spring Training took a back seat to offseason addition Mike Clevinger.

The starting pitcher is the subject of a Major League investigation into alleged domestic violence that the White Sox only found out about after they signed him.

Clevinger has been in camp since Friday and said he expects to be completely exonerated to any and all allegations against him, that he abused his child or the child's mother.

Clevinger, who has a past of what he admits are immature incidents, chose to speak publicly for the first time to address what he called the elephant in the room. That was after he apologized to his teammates before their first Spring Training practice.

"Pretty disappointed we have to start out this way," Clevinger said. "I mean, this is pretty devastating to me and my family and I know I feel terrible for my teammates having to answer questions ... I trust the process. I really do. I think there's a reason I'm sitting here in front of you today and I'm just asking everyone to wait before they rush to judgement. Just wait until the actual facts are out there. Wait until there's actual evidence and then make your decision on who you think I am."

White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn said about the situation, "The only authority that can discipline or act at this time is the commissioner's office in conjunction with the Players Association under the policy, not the White Sox. For now, unfortunately all I have is words that we take this seriously."

Until the team hears anything different from the commissioner's office, Grifol is planning on Clevinger being a part of the starting rotation.

On another note, Hahn said Liam Hendriks will be around camp as he receives treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but there was no update on his status for the season until closer to Opening Day.