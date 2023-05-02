White Sox make flurry of roster move after April struggles

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a new month for the White Sox and seemingly a whole new roster as they try to turn the page after one of their worst Aprils in franchise history.

CBS 2's Jori Parys was at Guaranteed Rate Field where the Sox are getting set to host the Central Division-leading Minnesota Twins.

The White Sox made 11 roster moves ahead of the series opener with the Twins, designating pitcher Jake Diekman for assignment and bringing up outfielder Billy Hamilton from Triple A.

But the biggest move was reinstating Tim Anderson from the injured reserve list. The shortstop said he feels good after missing 18 games with a left knee sprain and is excited about helping boost the offense and a clubhouse that went 3-15 in his absence.

"We got a long season ahead," Anderson said. "We got time to catch up. I really just try to bring positive energy and have fun. I'm pretty sure the fans don't want to continue to keep hearing me say the same (expletive), you know? So hopefully we just go out and try to get some wins."

Infielder Elvis Andrus said Anderson "means a lot. He's a leadoff guy. When you have a leadoff guy who can do it all, it impacts the whole lineup. He just makes thing easier for the rest of us."

Perhaps the most positive news is closer Liam Hendriks was out with the team on Tuesday. He'll speak to the media Wednesday for the first time since he announced he's cancer free.