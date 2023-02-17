White Sox forced to fill hole as closer Liam Hendriks is treated for cancer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) – As more players continue to filter into camp, the Chicago White Sox are talking about someone not able to participate.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks continues to receive treatment for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma but he will still be around the team. As CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris reported, the team is working on a plan to fill his role, while still processing the news as well.

The White Sox will start the season with a multitude of options to close games, but with the understanding that one person can't replace with three-time All-Star Hendriks brings to both the bullpen and to the clubhouse. The news that Hendriks has cancer was a blow to his teammates.

"He's a good guy and he's very uplifting in this clubhouse," said pitcher Garrett Crochet. "So first and foremost, we're concerned about his health, but he's been in good spirits, kind of in typical Liam fashion. He's reassuring us all that he's doing good."

"It's obviously a blow to all of us," said Michael Kopech. "Liam is a tough cat. For us and, I think, for him, it would what be best to treat it as if he's himself. He's gone about himself the way he always has. He's come in and talked some crap to us as he always does.

Fellow reliever Joe Kelly was particularly shocked because he spent so much time with Hendriks in the offseason.

"I thought Liam would have told me he had cancer," Kelly said. "I was living here in the offseason and we were catch partners. We ended up finding out through my wife on social media and then he came in two days later and we played catch after his first round of chemo. We're not going to try to replace him, because it's impossible to replace the reliever of the year, you know? He's won it twice. Fortunately, we have guys who have made All-Star teams like Kendall Graveman."

General Manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks has been at the facility as he continues to work and continues his treatment, but that he won't speak to the media and there won't be an update on his playing status until close to Opening Day.