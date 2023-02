White Sox forced to fill hole as closer Liam Hendriks is treated for cancer As more players continue to filter into camp, the Chicago White Sox are talking about someone not able to participate. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks continues to receive treatment for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma but he will still be around the team. As CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris reported, the team is working on a plan to fill his role, while still processing the news as well.