White Sox and Cubs position players report to spring training

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Both the Cubs and White Sox are less than a week away from their first Cactus League games.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris takes a look at how both clubhouses are looking on a big spring training day.

Cubs and pitchers reported to spring training for both teams on Wednesday, and position players were required to report by Monday. Both the Cubs and White Sox will play their first Cactus League games on Saturday.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was asked what the biggest key is for his team to have a better season than 2022's disappointing 81-81 finish, after going into last season as perceived World Series contenders.

"I mean, we know happened last year, so just try not to do that again, and I think we'll be good" Anderson said.

Anderson and the White Sox don't want to look back at their underachieving 2022, but the reality is it's on their ledger. That's why they're using last year – and the criticism that's come with it – as motivation.

"We know the narrative out there right now, and we're excited to get the season started, and kind of change that narrative, and get back to work," said backup first baseman Gavin Sheets. "We see Twitter, we see all that stuff, and I think that it's exciting for us to get back out here and prove some people wrong."

The Sox finally have a fresh slate, complete with a new manager in Pedro Grifol, and players who say they're ready to lead the team back to the kind of success they had in 2020 and 2021, when they reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.

"I think you guys have seen what I'm capable of. Nobody to put no title on it. There's no need to put a title on it. Just going to continue to keep being myself, and continue to keep having fun," Anderson said.

In Mesa, the Cubs have been having fun well before their full squad workouts officially began.

"Most of these guys have been here this last week. So it's kinda felt like a full squad for a while now," pitcher Drew Smyly said.

"Definitely that first day of school kind of vibe to it, for sure. But it just finally signifies the offseason is over, and that we get back to playing baseball," catcher Tucker Barnhart said.

After an aggressive offseason of adding to a team that won 16 of its final 22 games, offseason acquisitions on paper, like Barnhart, are now on the field together in full go mode.

"We have a lot of new faces, and a lot of guys to get to know, and kind of form our own identity, and decide what this team is gonna look like, and that's the exciting part," left fielder Ian Happ said.

Smyly said, in baseball, there's really not too much practice, so everybody really just looks forward to playing games every day starting this weekend.