Here are the White House East Wing offices Trump is demolishing, according to sources

Washington — The portion of the White House East Wing that is being knocked down as a part of President Trump's ballroom project includes the first lady's office and dozens of other workspaces, sources familiar with the plans told CBS News.

The East Wing, built in 1902 and renovated in 1942, will be reconstructed, sources said.

A family theater, the east colonnade, and a gift shop area in what's known as Booksellers Hall haven't yet been disturbed, but they could be affected as the structure is strengthened.

The facade of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews on Oct. 21, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Among the quarters being torn down are first lady Melania Trump's office and a second-floor space overlooking the South Lawn, as well as offices used by her small staff.

The construction plans for the new ballroom will be submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission "at the appropriate time and hoping to do so soon," a White House official told CBS News on Wednesday.

Images of the demolition surfaced Monday and crews clawed further into the building Tuesday.

Demolition will also affect the White House visitors' office, which handles public tours and events; workspaces for the Office of Legislative Affairs; and offices for the White House Military Office, which organizes White House transportation, food service, medical and hospitality functions.

The East Wing also housed a calligrapher's office, a conference room, a lobby where White House guests often entered for formal receptions and state dinners, as well as a warren of compact rooms and storage areas.

Those offices are empty and being razed. Staffers have packed up and moved out, with some relocating to the residence or the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the west side of the campus.

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing on Oct. 20, 2025. PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images

The ballroom project's impact on the White House has been more extensive than President Trump initially suggested it would be in July. "It won't interfere with the current building," he said, referring to the historic residence, built in the late 1700s. "It won't be. It'll be near it, but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building."

After the East Wing demolition took many members of the public by surprise Monday, Mr. Trump described it as a modernization project.

"Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete," he said on Truth Social.

The president told U.S. senators during a lunch in the Rose Garden on Tuesday: "You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction in the back."

"Oh, that's music to my ears, I love that sound. Other people don't like it. I love it ... I think when I hear that sound, it reminds me of money. In this case, it reminds me of lack of money, because I'm paying for it."

Private donors have fully funded the ballroom, which is currently estimated to cost $250 million, the president said. It's expected to be completed before Mr. Trump's term ends.

The White House has not said how much the president is contributing to the ballroom construction. But the president told reporters Tuesday that he may contribute some of his $400,000 presidential salary to the project.