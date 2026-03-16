Chicago early voting turnout for 2026 Illinois primary higher than elections past, officials say

The Chicago Board of Elections said early voting numbers for the 2026 Illinois primary election Tuesday are already higher than previous midterm years.

According to officials, as of Sunday, March 15, 160,844 ballots have been received for the primary election.

So far, 82,442 early vote ballots have been cast at Chicago's early voting locations. An additional 78,402 vote by mail ballots have been received and reported to the Board of Elections, officials said.

Chicago officials said 173,553 vote by mail ballots were requested for the primary.

The Board of Elections said this year's early voting numbers are stronger than other recent midterm primaries. At the same point in the primary cycle – two days before primary day – the Board of Elections said 98,998 ballots were received in 2022 and 106,252 ballots had been received in 2018.

Early voting and mail-in voting continue in Chicago and around Illinois Monday, in the final day for both before Tuesday's primary.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. should stay in line and will be allowed to vote.

Click here for more information on the 2026 Illinois primary, candidates, voting hours and more.