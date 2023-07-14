What's an 'anti-ghost' text?

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Being ghosted after a date can make Chicago's dating scene spooky.

Luckily, a new social media trend is holding the ghosts accountable.

The viral social media term "anti-ghosting" refers to expressing, in person or through writing, that you no longer want to move forward with a relationship.

"Anti-ghosting is the ethical and respectful choice," according to relationship and sex therapist Michelle Herzog.

Ghosting, or ending communication without notice after a date, is going out of style.

As Chicago's "Introductionista" in matchmaking Stef Safran of Stef and the City says, "You don't want to be that ghost."

While polite rejection is not a new concept, the term has become a viral trend on social media.

Since the "Me Too" movement and the growth of TikTok during the pandemic, ranting about negative dating experiences has taken off, Safran said. Celebrities have been called out in viral videos for dating malpractice.

"Everyday people saw that even celebrities could be called out for poor behavior," Safran said.

These public callouts on Instagram and TikTok have led to new dating standards and, hopefully, fewer ghosts. Safran says you never know who is on the other side of a dating app.

"It's always better to be polite and not ghost," Safran said.

Herzog says while social media has made this practice "more visible," therapists have been promoting respectful dating for years.

"As a therapist and modern dating expert, this is definitely a viral trend I support as it challenges daters to be more intentional and respectful as they interact with other singles," Herzog said. "By choosing to be Anti-Ghost, you're making an intentional decision to be kind and respectful, which is what a lot of people in the dating world really need right now."

If you need help with anti-ghost language, Herzog says you can use this format...

It was great meeting you, but after some reflection, I don't think it's a good fit for me to pursue this relationship. I wish you all the best.