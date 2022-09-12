What upset? Bears players confident after Week 1 win and look toward matchup with Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – If fans watched the Chicago Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, and then the Minnesota Vikings destroy the Packers, their imagination is probably running wild about what could happen when the Bears play at Green Bay next Sunday night.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to the team that doesn't need to imagine stacking up wins.

"Personally, and I think I can speak for the guys in the locker room, we didn't see it as an upset," said Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. "We expected to go in there and win. Maybe you guys or other media said this and that. We believed we could beat (the 49ers)."

Smith and the Bears paid no mind to the face that the 49ers were big favorites in Sunday's season opener. They aren't worried about the Bears' record against the Packers in recent years either.

"I don't really care about the past," Smith said. "We just got to go out and stick it to them this week."

For head coach Matt Eberflus' part, he's not focusing on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers yet, and said his guys have to get better. Eberflus credits the rookies' maturity and solid Week One performance, now shifting attention to shoring up fundamentals, especially in tackling.

"We're taking this one game at a time," said Eberflus. "So, I know it's a coach cliché. We're going to focus on us. This is going to be about our football team, about how we operate, how we play and what we do."

Wide receiver Byron Pringle, who nabbed his first reception as a Bear on Sunday, put it a little more bluntly.

"We know they don't like us and we don't like them, so we already know what type of game it's going to be," Pringle said.

The Bears have Tuesday off before getting back on the field Wednesday to prepare for their first clash against the Packers of the season, under the primetime lights at Lambeau Field.