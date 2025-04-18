What restaurants and stores are open or closed on Easter Sunday 2025?

Is Costco open on Easter Sunday? What about ALDI? As the Chicago area celebrates Good Friday, many are thinking about how to celebrate the Easter holiday this weekend with friends and family.

While many fast food restaurants and other eateries will be open on Easter Sunday, it's best to double check their hours as they may vary from what's normal.

Here are stores and restaurants that will be open or closed on Easter Sunday.

What stores are open on Easter Sunday?

Trader Joe's

CVS

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Walmart

Dollar Tree

DSW

Home Depot

Hobby Lobby

Ikea

Old Navy

Petco

Staples

What stores are closed on Easter Sunday?

ALDI

Costco

Apple (including in-store support)

Target

Chipotle

TJ Maxx

HomeGoods

Sam's Club

Kohl's

What fast food chains, restaurants are open on Easter?

Benihana

Carraba's

Chili's

Cheesecake Factory

Denny's

IHOP

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

PF Chang's

Red Lobster

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Starbucks (varies by location)

Wendy's (could vary by location)

White Castle

What fast food and restaurants are closed on Easter?

Chipotle

Chik-fil-A

Raising Cane's

Chicago restaurants open for Easter Sunday

If you're looking for some local restaurants to celebrate Easter this weekend, there are plenty of options.

Most Lettuce Entertain You restaurants will be open for Easter, offering special brunch menus and deals. Some also offer to-go meal options to help you host a celebration in your home.

Some of the specials also begin Friday and last through the Easter holiday weekend. Restaurants with special menus include Aba, Antico Pasta, Beatrix, Café Ba-Ba-Reeba! and Lil' Ba-Ba-Reeba!, Il Porcellino, Miru, Pizza Portofino, and more. The Beatrix Market locations in the Loop and Fulton Market will also offer catering specials.

Lavish Easter brunches are also on offer from a number of Chicago restaurants and hotels, including Prime and Provisions, Adorn, The Bellevue, Le Sud, Roof on theWit, IO Godfre, Avli, Sunda, Somerset and Dolce Arte.

City Cruises has curated Easter-themed trips on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. And you're not an early Easter riser, there are dinner specials from the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant, Provare in West Town, Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar, and more.

Choose Chicago has a full listing of Easter Sunday specials at city restaurants, along with restaurants providing special Passover meals.

Easter festivities are also underway at Chicago's 900 North Michigan Shops. Stop by for crafts for kids and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. There will also be mimosas for the parents.

The Easter bunny will be available for photos from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.