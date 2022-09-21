Black Women's Equal Pay Day - what does it mean?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday is Black Women's Equal Pay Day.

It marks how far into the year African American women must work to earn the same amount as white men did the year before.

In other words, this year black women must have worked until Sept. 21 to make what a white man made at the end of last year.

According to equalpaytoday.org - based on census data - the 2021 wage gap for black women compared to white men is 58 cents for every dollar.

The American Association of University Women says, as a whole, women are taking home about 84% of the pay men do.