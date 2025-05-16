Woman charged with DUI in deadly Chicago Lawn hit-and-run crash

A woman appeared in court Friday, charged with DUI in the deadly hit-and-run of a 75-year-old man on the city's South Side.

Nyamca Tolefree, 29, is facing several charges, including failure to report an accident and driving under the influence.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said she was heading northbound in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue in a silver SUV when she hit the victim in the street.

Fire crews took him to Christ Hospital with severe trauma from the crash, and he later died.

Police said the SUV continued on but was eventually stopped, and Tolefree was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.