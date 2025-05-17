West Side community group hosts peace walk, basketball tournament to combat gun violence

Community groups on the West Side took to the streets and the basketball court on Saturday to promote peace and unity in the fight against gun violence in Chicago.

On Saturday morning, the West Side sounded like New Orleans, with music from a brass band accompanying a message.

"We're marching for a safe summer," said Talei Thompson, with the Westside Block Club Association, who organized Saturday's march. "This is a citywide initiative in our African American communities to make sure that we're putting these guns down for this summer, and making things safer for our families and our communities – both the West and the South Side."

A peaceful morning walk came after a night of violence.

Police said four people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy, outside a Citgo gas station near Homan Avenue and Harrison Street in East Garfield Park. Three of the four victims were critically wounded.

"Very discouraging; and yes, it makes the work more important," Thompson said.

Organizers of the walk sought to focus on the positive.

"We saw a 40% to 50% reduction in murders in this neighborhood, and it radiates out from the West Side," said Dr. Bryan Ramson, chair of the 11th District Chicago Police Council.

Chicago police crime data shows murders on the West Side are down 47% from 2021 – but they're up 7% from last year.

"This also comes about from compounded disinvestment in this community, right?" Ramson said. "We're bringing people out to show that we are invested in this community. We'd love for other folks to come invest with us."

The peace walk ended where basketball begins at Garfield Park. The Westside Block Club Association was hosting a basketball tournament all weekend long, promoting peace through sport.

It will take more than one march, but the group is committed to reaching its destination.