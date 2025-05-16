4 wounded in mass shooting at East Garfield Park gas station
Four people were wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting at a gas station Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the victims were standing outside the gas station in the 600 block of South Homan Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., when an SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg and buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.