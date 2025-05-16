Watch CBS News
Local News

4 wounded in mass shooting at East Garfield Park gas station

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

4 wounded in mass shooting at Chicago gas station
4 wounded in mass shooting at Chicago gas station 00:24

Four people were wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting at a gas station Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing outside the gas station in the 600 block of South Homan Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., when an SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and abdomen, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg and buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.