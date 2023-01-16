West Rogers Park shooting leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Sunday night.

At 11:51 p.m., a 25-year-old man was riding in a car in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue – just west of Rockwell Street – when someone in a black sedan shot him in the right leg and hip, police said.

The man was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody late Monday in the shooting. Area Three detectives are investigating.