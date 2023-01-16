Watch CBS News
Local News

West Rogers Park shooting leaves man dead

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

West Ridge shooting leaves man dead
West Ridge shooting leaves man dead 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Sunday night.

At 11:51 p.m., a 25-year-old man was riding in a car in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue – just west of Rockwell Street – when someone in a black sedan shot him in the right leg and hip, police said.

The man was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody late Monday in the shooting. Area Three detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 3:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.