Shots fired at and by police after domestic dispute in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was arrested after a shootout during a SWAT situation overnight in West Pullman.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police said a 43-year-old man fired shots and officers shot back.
No injuries were reported.
The SWAT team arrested the man and recovered a weapon.
