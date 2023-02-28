Shots fired at and by police after domestic dispute in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was arrested after a shootout during a SWAT situation overnight in West Pullman.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police said a 43-year-old man fired shots and officers shot back.

No injuries were reported.

The SWAT team arrested the man and recovered a weapon.