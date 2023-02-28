Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired at and by police after domestic dispute in West Pullman

/ CBS Chicago

Shots fired at and by police after domestic dispute in West Pullman
Shots fired at and by police after domestic dispute in West Pullman 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was arrested after a shootout during a SWAT situation overnight in West Pullman.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 12900 block of South Peoria Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police said a 43-year-old man fired shots and officers shot back. 

No injuries were reported. 

The SWAT team arrested the man and recovered a weapon.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 5:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.