2 men shot and killed in West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said a 35-year-old man got into an argument with another man around 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of East 21st Place, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

A 42-year-old man who also was inside the home at the time also was shot in the head.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the gunman fled in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

