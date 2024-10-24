West Loop Chicago seniors say regular gunfire near their building has them terrified

West Loop seniors say they're under siege with gunfire near their building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of senior housing in the West Loop say they are under siege.

Back in the summer, a social media video showed a man driving right through their neighborhood while pointing a large gun out the window of the car near the senior housing building. Since then, gunshots have been heard often.

This happened back in the summer near Academy Square Apartments—an affordable apartment and townhouse development that includes a seven-story senior residence, located on a piece of land bounded by Loomis Street, Jackson Boulevard, Throop Street, and Van Buren Street, just east of Whitney M. Young Magnet High School and south of the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy.

In a video posted to Snapchat, a man is seen waving a Draco semiautomatic pistol as he is driven around the West loop. At one point, two weapons are seen.

The man says he is looking for another man who lives in the affordable townhouse and apartment section of Academy Square Apartments.

The man with the weapon names the person, who apparently dissed him in a rap video. He says he is looking for revenge.

"When I saw that video, tears started rolling down my eyes," said Debra Murphy, the president of the organization Academy Square Pressing for Greatness Inc.

The senior also calls Academy Square Apartments home.

Murphy said since this video was posted in August, she has heard gunfire ring out several times over the past two months.

"I remember one night, like clear as day, I'm sitting in my living room watching TV and I heard, 'Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!'" Murphy said. "I got on the floor and crawled to the closet."

Murphy emphasized that when guns are being fired, everyone around is in danger.

"Bullets fly. That affects everyone," she said. "You can't time, you can't put a direction on a bullet. It's going to go anywhere, and that affects everyone here—people over here too. This whole community should be fighting for this."

Murphy walked CBS News Chicago to a courtyard between two buildings at Academy Square that she will not be visiting anymore. She said she will no longer sit outside on a nice day—because she fears for her safety because of random gunfire.

"When I don't hear sirens, that means no one got hurt," Murphy said.

Murphy joined forces with the Rev. Robin Hood to form an antiviolence symposium, which was to be held Thursday night at the Academy Square seniors' building to address residents' concerns.

"They're getting in front of it before something actually happens," said the Rev. Hood.

Antiviolence experts were to speak. Hood said they are calling on elected officials for help, and want police to increase patrols even more.

"They're hunting," Hood said. "When you see people in a car with guns, they're hunting—looking for either somebody or some victim."

Sources from the building say four additional security officers were added at the end of August through the month of September after the social media post showing the man with the gun. Police were also asked to increase patrols.

Chicago Police tell us officers from the Near West (12th) District, and someone from the office of Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), also met Thursday with neighbors about their concerns.