Man found dead following hours-long SWAT standoff in West Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – An hours-long standoff with Chicago police and SWAT teams ended with a man found dead on the City's West Side Friday.

Police said around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the scene, in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue in West Humboldt Park, after a call of a man armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, the man entered into a building and refused to leave the premises, police said in a statement. A SWAT team also responded to the scene.

Police said CPD and SWAT negotiators attempted to contact the individual to "resolve the incident peacefully."

Hours later, SWAT officers made entry into the building and discovered an adult man dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.