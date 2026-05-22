Man critically injured in West Englewood shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said the 54-year-old man was inside a car in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue around 4:45 a.m. when a dark SUV stopped nearby.

Police said someone inside the SUV fired shots and fled the scene.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area detectives are investigating.