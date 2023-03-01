Part of West Chicago road closed after car crash with injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Part of Fabyan Parkway in suburban West Chicago was closed on Wednesday as a result of a car crash with injuries.

West Chicago police said they were at the scene of the accident on Fabynan Parkway. Police did not specify how many were injured or the extent of the injuries.

West Chicago Police Officers are on scene of an injury accident on Fabyan Parkway. The entire roadway is closed from Roosevelt Road to Technology Boulevard/Enterprise Circle. Please avoid the area if you can but if you cannot, pay attention to the officers directing traffic. pic.twitter.com/PC4haSuLAh — West Chicago Police Department (@West_Chicago_PD) March 1, 2023

The entire roadway is closed from Roosevelt Road to Technology Boulevard/Enterprise Circle.

Police asked drivers to avoid the are if they can.

Chopper 2 was above the scene and saw two cars, one which appeared to be on its side in a grassy area several feet from the roadway. Multiple emergency vehicles were still on the scene as well shortly before 3 p.m.

