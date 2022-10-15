2 killed, 14 people wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people -- including two teens -- are dead, and 10 other people are wounded following weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 13 to 62.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was shot during an argument in Roseland Friday evening.

Police said the man was arguing with a woman, in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street around 9:27 p.m., when a known man approached the victim and shot him before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

A woman shot a man who attacked another woman in Humboldt Park Friday.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building, in the 700 block of North Spaulding around 8:17 p.m., when she was approached by a 62-year-old male who was armed with a knife.

The man swung the knife at the victim multiple times making contact. A 54-year-old woman arrived on the scene and shot the suspect multiple times.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a stab wound to the hand and thigh and is listed in good condition. The man was also taken to Mt. Sinai with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in critical condition.

The 54-year-old woman was taken to Area Three. No further injuries were reported.

A man was shot while traveling in West Garfield Park.

The victim, 48, was traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle, in the 4400 block of West Lake Street around 10:56 p.m., when he was shot at by an unidentified suspect traveling in a white sedan.

The victim was struck once on the thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Saturday afternoon, a man was killed when he was shot in the 1900 block of South Homan. Police say around 5:15 p.m., the man was inside an apartment when someone came inside and started shooting, striking the victim in the back and chest. The 22-year-old victimw as pronounced dead on the scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 10:50 p.m. Friday, in the 4900 block of North Central Avenue, two men, 31 and 32, were in an argument with an unidentified male suspect. The male offender began to walk away and produced a firearm and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot. The 32-year-old victim was shot in the wrist and is listed in good condition at Lutheran General Hospital. The 31-year-old male suffered a graze wound to the thigh and is listed in good condition at Community First Medical Center.

· At 9:50 p.m. Friday, in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue, a 13-year-old boy was found on a park bench with a gunshot wound to the head. The witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by multiple people fleeing the area on foot. The witness called police after discovering the boy. The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

· At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 700 block of West 50th Street, a 17-year-old boy was discovered by a witness who stated they heard multiple shots fired outside of their home and found the victim unresponsive. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

· At 4:49 a.m. Saturday, in the 5000 block of South Hermitage Avenue, a 45-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a black vehicle. The victim was struck once on the leg and was transported to U of C where he is listed in good condition.

· At 6:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of 87th Street, a man, 60, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was on a Red Line train when an argument started between him and an unknown suspect. The offender then began firing multiple shots at the victim. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition. The offender fled from the train at 87th St.

· At 8:10 a.m. Saturday, at an unknown address, a man, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Circumstances around the incident are unknown at this time. The victim self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

· At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, in the 800 of East 79th Street. two men suffered gunshot wounds to the body. A 26-year-old man was shot in the groin and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 40-year-old man was shot in the ankle and was transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. Both victims were walking when a grey vehicle approached and an unknown offender from the vehicle began firing shots in the victim's direction.