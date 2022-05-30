6 dead, 33 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people have been killed and 32 others have been wounded in shootings across the city over the long Memorial Day weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday night.

The victim was traveling in a vehicle, on the 7900 block of South Drexel around 10:19 a.m., when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people.

The victim began to pass through when he heard several shots and felt pain to his shoulder, police said.

The victim self-transported to the University of Illinois in fair condition.

Three people were wounded after a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 10:15 p.m. A 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle with a 31-year-old woman standing near his driver's side window, on the 900 block of North Lockwood, when several unidentified offenders approached the victims and began shooting before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

During the shooting, a 32-year-old man was driving down the street and was also struck by gunfire. The male victim sustained one gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 56-year-old man was shot while standing on a porch in South Austin early Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:32 a.m. the victim was standing outside on a porch, on the 500 block of North Lavergne, when he was shot at by an unidentified offender traveling in a white SUV.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the back and hip and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 1:31 p.m., a male was struck in the head by gunfire in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

And two people are dead after a shootout in West Englewood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, just after 5 p.m. Saturday night a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near Bishop and Garfield when both men pulled out guns and started firing at each other.

Both died at the University of Chicago Hospital a short time later.

Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

At 2:50 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was driving when someone shot him in the buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, in the 2900 block of West 31st, a 25-year-old man was transported to Mt. Sinai by the CFD and is listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and right arm. A 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the finger and refused EMS. Both were inside a vehicle at the time of the incident.

At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, in the 5700 block of South Carpenter, a man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown man fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, in the 2100 block of West Coulter, A 31-year-old man was driving eastbound when shots were fired. The victim suffered a graze wound to the left hand and refused EMS.

At 1:16 a.m. Sunday, in the 7000 block of South Indiana, the victims were standing on the street with a group of people when a male offender fired shots. A 42-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago by the CFD and is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 38-year-old man was also transported to U of C by the CFD in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, in the 700 block of South Michigan, an 18-year-old man walked into Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left foot and is listed in fair condition. The victim was not able to give any further details on the incident.

At 4:53 a.m. Sunday, In the 6300 block of South Calumet, an adult male victim (John Doe) was discovered outside at the above location unresponsive. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago with one gunshot wound to his back and hip in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

At 6:40 a.m. Sunday, in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, Officers responded to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered a car vehicle crashed into a road median. Officers further investigated and found the driver, a 33-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to the left side of his body. The man was traveling eastbound when an unknown offender fired gunshots striking the victim before crashing his red-colored sedan into a road median moments later. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At 5:53 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Drexel, when he was shot multiple times in the body. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 8:03 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was near the street in the 4400 block of West Gladys, when he was shot in the foot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 8:46 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old woman was outside in the 400 block of East 87th Street, when another woman shot her in the arm. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was riding his bike in the 2200 block of South Christiana, when someone shot him in the knee. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car with a man, when a group of three or four people walked up, and one of them reached into the car and punched the man in the face. As the group was leaving the scene, one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the car. The woman was shot in the back, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The man was not injured.

A 43-year-old woman who was shot at an unknown location and time on Sunday took herself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist. She was listed in good condition, and would not provide police with any details of the shooting.

At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man got in an argument with a 39-year-old man, who pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the eye. The 37-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

At 12:02 a.m. Monday, a 40-year-old woman was driving in the 5100 block of South Prairie, when someone in another vehicle shot her. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, with two gunshot wounds to the head.

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, a 32-year-old man was outside in the 5000 block of South King Drive, when a gunman approached and demanded his bag, but the victim refused. The gunman shot the victim in the thigh and fled the scene. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 10:21 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of West Walton, and found four victims on the scene. A 69-year-old man had been shot in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 45-year-old man was shot in the torso and foot, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. After further investigation, police learned the gunman had barricaded himself in a home, and SWAT officers were called in. The shooter, a 23-year-old man, was arrested early Monday morning, and had been shot in the foot. Police did not fire any shots during the incident. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related.

At 2:14 a.m. Monday, a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley in the 300 block of West Chicago, when two gunmen started shooting. The man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to Northwestern in fair condition.

