5 people shot, seriously wounded in mass shooting after fight in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are in serious condition including a 16-year-old girl in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk with a group of people, in the 800 block of South Karlov around 1:32 a.m., when a fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.

A man, 21, is at Stroger Hospital with suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the body. A woman, 21, is at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm. Another 21-year-old man is at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the left arm. A 16-year-old girl is at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the back. A 33-year-old man is at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the face.

All of the victims are in serious condition, according to police. 

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 7:40 AM

