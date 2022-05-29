5 people shot, seriously wounded in mass shooting after fight in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are in serious condition including a 16-year-old girl in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk with a group of people, in the 800 block of South Karlov around 1:32 a.m., when a fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.

A man, 21, is at Stroger Hospital with suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the body. A woman, 21, is at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left arm. Another 21-year-old man is at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the left arm. A 16-year-old girl is at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the back. A 33-year-old man is at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the face.

All of the victims are in serious condition, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.